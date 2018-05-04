4-May-2018 4:09 PM
IAG reports sharp profit growth in 1Q2018
International Airlines Group (IAG) reported (04-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Total revenue: EUR5022 million, +2.1% year-on-year;
- Passenger: EUR4415 million, +3.4%;
- Cargo: EUR276 million, +3.4%;
- Total operating costs: EUR4742 million, -0.4%;
- Labour: EUR1154 million, +0.2%;
- Fuel: EUR1112 million, +4.7%;
- Operating profit before exceptional items: EUR280 million, +75.0%;
- Operating profit after exceptional items: EUR919 million, +552%;
- Net profit: EUR206 million, +186%;
- Passengers: 23.0 million, +8.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.5%, +1.5ppt;
- Cargo: 170,000 tonnes, +1.8%;
- Passenger yield: EUR 7.72 cents, -2.5%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.21 cents, -0.7%;
- Cargo yield: EUR 20.34 cents, +4.1%;
- Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.67 cents, -4.3%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.11 cents, -5.7%. [more - original PR]