4-May-2018

IAG reports sharp profit growth in 1Q2018

International Airlines Group (IAG) reported (04-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Total revenue: EUR5022 million, +2.1% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: EUR4415 million, +3.4%;
    • Cargo: EUR276 million, +3.4%;
  • Total operating costs: EUR4742 million, -0.4%;
    • Labour: EUR1154 million, +0.2%;
    • Fuel: EUR1112 million, +4.7%;
  • Operating profit before exceptional items: EUR280 million, +75.0%;
  • Operating profit after exceptional items: EUR919 million, +552%;
  • Net profit: EUR206 million, +186%;
  • Passengers: 23.0 million, +8.5%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.5%, +1.5ppt;
  • Cargo: 170,000 tonnes, +1.8%;
  • Passenger yield: EUR 7.72 cents, -2.5%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.21 cents, -0.7%;
  • Cargo yield: EUR 20.34 cents, +4.1%;
  • Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.67 cents, -4.3%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.11 cents, -5.7%. [more - original PR]

