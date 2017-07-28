28-Jul-2017 4:12 PM
IAG reports sharp operating profit growth in 1H2017, improvements across all airline units
IAG reported (28-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total revenue: EUR5954 million, +4.3% year-on-year;
- Passenger: EUR5296 million, +4.4%;
- Cargo: EUR260 million, +7.9%;
- Total operating costs: EUR5149 million, -0.1%;
- Labour: EUR1218 million, -1.9%;
- Fuel: EUR1174 million, -7.8%;
- Operating profit (loss): EUR805 million, +45.0%;
- Net profit: EUR587 million, +48.2%;
- Passengers: 27.7 million, +5.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.6%, +1.7ppt;
- Cargo: 168,000 tonnes, +3.1%;
- Passenger yield: EUR 8.12 cents, -0.7%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.71 cents, +1.5%;
- Cargo yield: EUR 18.32 cents, +1.4%;
- Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.53 cents, -2.8%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR5.04 cents, -0.3%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total revenue: EUR10,888 million, +0.9%;
- Passenger: EUR9575 million, +0.4%;
- Cargo: EUR516 million, +2.6%;
- Total operating costs: EUR9913 million, -1.6%;
- Labour: EUR2370 million, -3.9%;
- Fuel: EUR2236 million, -9.3%;
- Operating profit: EUR975 million, +37.3%;
- British Airways: EUR741 million, +17.4%;
- Iberia: EUR84 million, compared to a loss of EUR6 million in p-c-p;
- Aer Lingus: EUR59 million, +40.5%;
- Vueling: (EUR6 million), compared to a loss of EUR54 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit: EUR629 million, +28.6%;
- Passengers: 48.8 million, +4.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.9%, +0.9ppt;
- Cargo: 330,000 tonnes, +1.2%;
- Passenger yield: EUR 8.04 cents, -3.7%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.50 cents, -2.6%;
- Cargo yield: EUR 18.52 cents, -2.3%;
- Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.73 cents, -4.5%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.21 cents, -2.1%;
- Total assets: EUR28,133 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR4074 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR23,070 million. [more - original PR]
IAG: “At current fuel prices and exchange rates, IAG expects its operating profit for 2017 to show a double-digit percentage improvement year-on-year. The Group expects second half passenger unit revenue (passenger revenue per ASK) to show an increase versus last year, at constant currency.” Source: Company statement, 28-Jul-2017.