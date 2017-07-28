IAG reports sharp operating profit growth in 1H2017, improvements across all airline units

IAG reported (28-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total revenue: EUR5954 million, +4.3% year-on-year; Passenger: EUR5296 million, +4.4%; Cargo: EUR260 million, +7.9%; Total operating costs: EUR5149 million, -0.1%; Labour: EUR1218 million, -1.9%; Fuel: EUR1174 million, -7.8%; Operating profit (loss): EUR805 million, +45.0%; Net profit: EUR587 million, +48.2%; Passengers: 27.7 million, +5.1%; Passenger load factor: 82.6%, +1.7ppt; Cargo: 168,000 tonnes, +3.1%; Passenger yield: EUR 8.12 cents, -0.7%; Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.71 cents, +1.5%; Cargo yield: EUR 18.32 cents, +1.4%; Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.53 cents, -2.8%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR5.04 cents, -0.3%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total revenue: EUR10,888 million, +0.9%; Passenger: EUR9575 million, +0.4%; Cargo: EUR516 million, +2.6%; Total operating costs: EUR9913 million, -1.6%; Labour: EUR2370 million, -3.9%; Fuel: EUR2236 million, -9.3%; Operating profit: EUR975 million, +37.3%; British Airways : EUR741 million, +17.4%; Iberia : EUR84 million, compared to a loss of EUR6 million in p-c-p; Aer Lingus : EUR59 million, +40.5%; Vueling : (EUR6 million), compared to a loss of EUR54 million in p-c-p; Net profit: EUR629 million, +28.6%; Passengers: 48.8 million, +4.6%; Passenger load factor: 80.9%, +0.9ppt; Cargo: 330,000 tonnes, +1.2%; Passenger yield: EUR 8.04 cents, -3.7%; Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.50 cents, -2.6%; Cargo yield: EUR 18.52 cents, -2.3%; Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.73 cents, -4.5%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.21 cents, -2.1%; Total assets: EUR28,133 million; Cash and cash equivalents: EUR4074 million; Total liabilities: EUR23,070 million. [more - original PR]



IAG: “At current fuel prices and exchange rates, IAG expects its operating profit for 2017 to show a double-digit percentage improvement year-on-year. The Group expects second half passenger unit revenue (passenger revenue per ASK) to show an increase versus last year, at constant currency.” Source: Company statement, 28-Jul-2017.