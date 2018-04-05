6-Apr-2018 6:46 AM
IAG reports highest March pax since 2010 in Mar-2018
IAG reported (05-Apr-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 8.7 million, +9.5% year-on-year;
- Europe: 4.5 million, +10.4%;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 2.1 million, +8.7%;
- North America: 927,000, +7.9%;
- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: 531,000, +11.1%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 430,000, +9.1%;
- Asia Pacific: 195,000, +0.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.1%, +2.5ppts;
- Asia Pacific: 85.3%, +0.5ppt;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 84.7%, +2.8ppts;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 83.3%, +3.0ppts;
- Europe: 82.4%, +2.4ppts;
- North America: 82.3%, +2.7ppts;
- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: 82.2%, +2.8ppts;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): -0.5%.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the group's highest March passenger numbers since 2010. [more - original PR]