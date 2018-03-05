6-Mar-2018 8:30 AM
IAG reports highest February pax since 2010 in Feb-2018
IAG reported (05-Mar-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 7.1 million, +8.5% year-on-year;
- Europe: 3.7 million, +9.1%;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 1.7 million, +11.6%;
- North America: 641,000, +0.7%;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 471,000, +9.5%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 389,000, +4.9%;
- Asia Pacific: 171,000, stable;
- Passenger load factor: 79.7%, +1.7ppts;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 86.7%, +2.2ppts;
- Asia Pacific: 84.8%, +1.5ppts;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 82.1%, +3.0ppts;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 81.2%, +1.2ppts;
- Europe: 79.6%, +2.4ppts;
- North America: 72.1%, +0.7ppt;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): -1.1%.
According to the CAPA Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marks the carrier's highest February passengers since 2010. [more - original PR]