6-Mar-2018 8:30 AM

IAG reports highest February pax since 2010 in Feb-2018

IAG reported (05-Mar-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 7.1 million, +8.5% year-on-year;
  • Passenger load factor: 79.7%, +1.7ppts;
    • Latin America and Caribbean: 86.7%, +2.2ppts;
    • Asia Pacific: 84.8%, +1.5ppts;
    • Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 82.1%, +3.0ppts;
    • Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 81.2%, +1.2ppts;
    • Europe: 79.6%, +2.4ppts;
    • North America: 72.1%, +0.7ppt;
  • Cargo traffic (FTKs): -1.1%.

According to the CAPA Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marks the carrier's highest February passengers since 2010. [more - original PR]

