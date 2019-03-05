Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Mar-2019 10:53 AM

IAG reports EUR3.2bn operating profit in 2018

IAG reported (01-Mar-2019) the following financial highlights before exception items:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2018:
    • Total revenue: EUR6060 million, +11.6% year-on-year;
      • Passenger: EUR5223 million, +9.3%;
      • Cargo: EUR326 million, +0.9%;
    • Total operating costs: EUR5405 million, +10.8%;
      • Fuel: EUR1349 million, +17.8%;
      • Labour: EUR1223 million, +3.8%;
    • Operating profit: EUR655 million, +19.1%;
    • Operating profit after exceptional items: EUR5541 million, +13.2%;
    • Net profit: EUR511 million, +20.0%;
    • Passenger yield: EUR 7.96 cents, +1.8%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.49 cents, +1.6%;
    • Cargo yield: EUR 21.41 cents, +2.2%;
    • Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.72 cents, +2.9%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.04 cents, +0.9%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2018:
    • Total revenue: EUR24,406 million, +6.7%;
      • Passenger: EUR21,549 million, +6.2%;
      • Cargo: EUR1173 million, +3.6%;
    • Total operating costs: EUR21,176 million, +6.3%;
      • Fuel: EUR5283 million, +14.6%;
      • Labour: EUR4812 million, +1.5%;
    • Operating profit: EUR3230 million, +9.5%;
    • Operating profit after exceptional items: EUR3678 million, +38.2%;
    • Net profit: EUR2481 million, +11.2%;
    • Passenger yield: EUR 7.96 cents, -0.8%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.63 cents, +0.1%;
    • Cargo yield: EUR 20.53 cents, +4.5%;
    • Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.52 cents, +0.2%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.89 cents, -2.2%;
    • Total assets: EUR28,034 million;
    • Cash and equivalents: EUR3837 million;
    • Total liabilities: EUR21,314 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More