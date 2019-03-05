5-Mar-2019 10:53 AM
IAG reports EUR3.2bn operating profit in 2018
IAG reported (01-Mar-2019) the following financial highlights before exception items:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2018:
- Total revenue: EUR6060 million, +11.6% year-on-year;
- Passenger: EUR5223 million, +9.3%;
- Cargo: EUR326 million, +0.9%;
- Total operating costs: EUR5405 million, +10.8%;
- Fuel: EUR1349 million, +17.8%;
- Labour: EUR1223 million, +3.8%;
- Operating profit: EUR655 million, +19.1%;
- Operating profit after exceptional items: EUR5541 million, +13.2%;
- Net profit: EUR511 million, +20.0%;
- Passenger yield: EUR 7.96 cents, +1.8%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.49 cents, +1.6%;
- Cargo yield: EUR 21.41 cents, +2.2%;
- Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.72 cents, +2.9%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.04 cents, +0.9%;
- Total revenue: EUR6060 million, +11.6% year-on-year;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2018:
- Total revenue: EUR24,406 million, +6.7%;
- Passenger: EUR21,549 million, +6.2%;
- Cargo: EUR1173 million, +3.6%;
- Total operating costs: EUR21,176 million, +6.3%;
- Fuel: EUR5283 million, +14.6%;
- Labour: EUR4812 million, +1.5%;
- Operating profit: EUR3230 million, +9.5%;
- Operating profit after exceptional items: EUR3678 million, +38.2%;
- Net profit: EUR2481 million, +11.2%;
- Passenger yield: EUR 7.96 cents, -0.8%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.63 cents, +0.1%;
- Cargo yield: EUR 20.53 cents, +4.5%;
- Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.52 cents, +0.2%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.89 cents, -2.2%;
- Total assets: EUR28,034 million;
- Cash and equivalents: EUR3837 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR21,314 million. [more - original PR]
- Total revenue: EUR24,406 million, +6.7%;