29-Oct-2018 3:43 PM

IAG reports double digit profit growth in 3Q2018

IAG reported (26-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Total revenue: EUR7140 million, +8.5% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: EUR6388 million, +8.0%;
    • Cargo: EUR290 million, +7.0%;
  • Total operating costs: EUR5716 million, +7.3%;
    • Fuel: EUR1497 million, +21.8%;
    • Labour: EUR1250 million, -9.8%;
  • Operating profit: EUR1424 million, +13.4%;
  • Net profit: EUR1106 million, +11.7%;
  • Passengers: 33.5 million, +7.2%;
  • Passenger load factor: 86.5%, +0.3ppt;
  • Cargo: 172,000 tonnes, -0.5%;
  • Passenger yield: EUR 8.22 cents, +0.9%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 7.12 cents, +1.3%;
  • Cargo yield: EUR 20.44 cents, +8.1%;
  • Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.33 cents, +3.8%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.66 cents, +0.5%. [more - original PR]

