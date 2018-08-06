6-Aug-2018 1:04 PM
IAG profits before exceptional items increase in 2Q and 1H2018
IAG reported (03-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights before exceptional items:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total revenue: EUR6184 million, +4.0% year-on-year;
- Passenger: EUR5523 million, +3.8%;
- Cargo: EUR281 million, +3.7%;
- Total operating costs: EUR349 million, +3.7%;
- Fuel: EUR1325 million, +12.9%;
- Labour: EUR1219 million, +0.1%;
- Operating profit before exceptional items: EUR835 million, +5.7%;
- Net profit before exceptional items: EUR629 million, +5.4%;
- Passenger yield: EUR 7.87 cents, -3.5%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.62 cents, -1.9%;
- Cargo yield: EUR 19.87 cents, +4.1%;
- Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.41 cents, -2.0%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.82 cents, -4.5%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total revenue: EUR11,206 million, +3.1%;
- Passenger: EUR9938 million, +3.6%;
- Cargo: EUR557 million, +3.5%;
- Total operating costs: EUR10,091 million, +1.8%;
- Fuel: EUR2437 million, +9.0%;
- Labour: EUR2373 million, +0.1%;
- Operating profit before exceptional items; EUR1115 million, +17.4%;
- Operating profit after exceptional items: EUR1735 million, +98.7%;
- Net profit before exceptional items: EUR835 million, +24.8%;
- Passenger yield: EUR 7.80 cents, -3.1%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.43 cents, -1.3%;
- Cargo yield: EUR 20.10 cents, +4.1%;
- Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.53 cents, -3.1%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.95 cents, -5.1%;
- Total assets: EUR30,788 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR4569 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR22,708 million. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
