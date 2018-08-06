Become a CAPA Member
6-Aug-2018 1:04 PM

IAG profits before exceptional items increase in 2Q and 1H2018

IAG reported (03-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights before exceptional items:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total revenue: EUR6184 million, +4.0% year-on-year;
      • Passenger: EUR5523 million, +3.8%;
      • Cargo: EUR281 million, +3.7%;
    • Total operating costs: EUR349 million, +3.7%;
      • Fuel: EUR1325 million, +12.9%;
      • Labour: EUR1219 million, +0.1%;
    • Operating profit before exceptional items: EUR835 million, +5.7%;
    • Net profit before exceptional items: EUR629 million, +5.4%;
    • Passenger yield: EUR 7.87 cents, -3.5%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.62 cents, -1.9%;
    • Cargo yield: EUR 19.87 cents, +4.1%;
    • Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.41 cents, -2.0%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.82 cents, -4.5%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total revenue: EUR11,206 million, +3.1%;
      • Passenger: EUR9938 million, +3.6%;
      • Cargo: EUR557 million, +3.5%;
    • Total operating costs: EUR10,091 million, +1.8%;
      • Fuel: EUR2437 million, +9.0%;
      • Labour: EUR2373 million, +0.1%;
    • Operating profit before exceptional items; EUR1115 million, +17.4%;
    • Operating profit after exceptional items: EUR1735 million, +98.7%;
    • Net profit before exceptional items: EUR835 million, +24.8%;
    • Passenger yield: EUR 7.80 cents, -3.1%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.43 cents, -1.3%;
    • Cargo yield: EUR 20.10 cents, +4.1%;
    • Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.53 cents, -3.1%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.95 cents, -5.1%;
    • Total assets: EUR30,788 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR4569 million;
    • Total liabilities: EUR22,708 million. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

