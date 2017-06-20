IAG places order for 110 CFM LEAP-1A engines

IAG selected (19-Jun-2017) CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 55 A320neo family aircraft. The order also includes a long-term support rate per flight hour (RPFH) agreement. Details include:

35 aircraft for British Airways and 20 aircraft for Iberia ;

and 20 aircraft for ; Agreement includes spare engines and long-term support;

Scheduled to begin delivery in 2018, the aircraft form part of orders announced by IAG between 2014 and 2015;

RPFH agreement guarantees maintenance costs for a dollar per flight hour basis over the life of the agreement.

Iberia has been an exclusive CFM operator on its single-aisle fleet for over 30 years and British Airways has operated CFM56-3 powered Boeing 737 aircraft and currently operates two CFM56-5B powered A319 aircraft. [more - original PR]