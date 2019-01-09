Become a CAPA Member
9-Jan-2019 11:35 AM

IAG pax up 8% to 112.9m in 2018, cargo traffic declines 1%

IAG reported (08-Jan-2019) the following consolidated traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 8.3 million, +8.1% year-on-year;
    • Passenger load factor: 80.4%, -0.4ppt;
      • Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 82.5%, +1.3ppts;
      • Latin America and Caribbean: 83.1%, -0.6ppt;
      • Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 83.0%, -0.2ppt;
      • Asia Pacific: 80.7%, -1.6ppts;
      • North America: 79.3%, -1.0ppt;
      • Europe: 77.1%, -0.1ppt;
    • Cargo traffic (FTKs): +2.7%;
  • 12 months ended Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 112.9 million, +7.7% year-on-year;
      • Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 26.6 million, +9.1%;
      • Europe: 60.6 million, +7.7%;
      • North America: 12.1 million, +7.7%;
      • Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 6.0 million, +2.3%;
      • Latin America and Caribbean: 5.3 million, +10.1%;
      • Asia Pacific: 2.3 million, +1.9%;
    • Passenger load factor: 83.3%, +0.7ppt;
      • Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 85.0%, +1.8ppts;
      • Asia Pacific: 84.7%, +0.1ppt;
      • Latin America and Caribbean: 84.7%, +0.7ppt;
      • Europe: 83.2%, +1.2ppts;
      • Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 82.4%, +1.6ppts;
      • North America: 82.3%, stable;
    • Cargo traffic (FTKs): -0.9%. [more - original PR]

