1-Aug-2023 1:15 PM
IAG outlines investments in products, technology and operational resilience
IAG reported (28-Jul-2023) the following investments in products, technology and operational resilience:
- Rolling out new business class seats at British Airways and Iberia. 55% of British Airways' long haul fleet at London Heathrow Airport now features the 'Club Suite' cabin;
- British Airways and Iberia are investing in new and upgraded lounges and developing a premium ground service at Madrid Barajas Airport;
- Improved inflight catering in premium cabins for all network airlines;
- British Airways is undergoing a commercial re-platforming to deliver improved customer experience and a greater range of commercial opportunities. The airline also recently opened a larger call centre in Delhi with improved IT and data capability;
- Vueling is implementing self service capabilities and disruption management;
- British Airways recruited 4000 personnel in 1H2023 to help address disruptions, with a focus on ground operations;
- The company is introducing a number of wet leased aircraft to supplement availability, including four A320s from Finnair, one A330 from Air Belgium and three A320s from Avion Express. [more - original PR]