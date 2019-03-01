IAG orders 18 Boeing 777-9s powered by GE engines for British Airways

IAG announced (28-Feb-2019) plans to order 18 Boeing 777-9 aircraft, plus 24 options, for British Airways. The aircraft will be used to replace 14 747-400s and four 777-200s between 2022 and 2025. Each aircraft is to be configured with 325 seats across four cabins. The aircraft will be powered by GE9X engines, with the engine order including a comprehensive maintenance package from GE Aviation. The value of the order is USD18.6 billion at list prices. British Airways currently operates 135 widebody long haul aircraft, consisting of 12 A380s, 30 787s, 12 777-300ERs, 46 777-200s and 35 747s, with 12 more 787s, four 777-300ERs and 18 A350s on order. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Boeing]