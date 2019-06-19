IAG orders 14 A321XLRs for Iberia and Aer Lingus
IAG announced (18-Jun-2019) an order for 14 A321XLRs. Iberia will incorporate eight aircraft and Aer Lingus will receive six. The order includes 14 options. The A321XLRs will be used to expand both Aer Lingus and Iberia's long haul fleets. Each aircraft will be fitted with economy and business cabins including full flat seats. These aircraft will enable Aer Lingus to launch new routes beyond the US east coast and Canada. Aer Lingus is already incorporating eight A321LRs on lease with the first delivery scheduled for summer 2019. For Iberia, this is a new aircraft type that will enable it to serve new trans Atlantic destinations and increase frequencies in key markets. IAG CEO Willie Walsh stated: "The A321XLR has the same unit cost as a widebody long haul aircraft which will enable profitable network expansion. This will strengthen both Dublin and Madrid hubs providing new trans Atlantic routes and additional flexibility for connecting passengers". Delivery of the first aircraft is scheduled for 2023. [more - original PR - IAG] [more - original PR - Iberia - Spanish] [more - original PR - Airbus]