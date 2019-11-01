1-Nov-2019 10:00 AM
IAG operating profit down 7% in 3Q2019
International Airlines Group (IAG) reported (30-Oct-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2019:
- Total revenue: EUR7310 million, +2.4% year-on-year;
- Passenger: EUR6536 million, +2.3%;
- Cargo: EUR269 million, -7.2%;
- Total operating costs: EUR5885 million, +4.9%;
- Fuel: EUR1633 million, +9.1%;
- Labour: EUR1221 million, +0.4%;
- Operating profit: EUR1425 million, -6.9%;
- Net profit: EUR1008 million, -10.6%;
- Passenger yield: EUR 8.08 cents, -1.8%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 7.08 cents, -0.5%;
- Cargo yield: EUR 19.94 cents, -2.4%;
- Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.37 cents, +2.0%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.61 cents, +0.5%. [more - original PR]
*The comparison financial figures for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018 is pro forma, based on the group's statutory results with an adjustment for IFRS 16 'Leases'.