IAG operating profit down 7% in 3Q2019

International Airlines Group (IAG) reported (30-Oct-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2019:

Total revenue: EUR7310 million, +2.4% year-on-year;

Passenger: EUR6536 million, +2.3%; Cargo: EUR269 million, -7.2%;

Total operating costs: EUR5885 million, +4.9%;

Fuel: EUR1633 million, +9.1%; Labour: EUR1221 million, +0.4%;

Operating profit: EUR1425 million, -6.9%;

Net profit: EUR1008 million, -10.6%;

Passenger yield: EUR 8.08 cents, -1.8%;

Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 7.08 cents, -0.5%;

Cargo yield: EUR 19.94 cents, -2.4%;

Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.37 cents, +2.0%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.61 cents, +0.5%. [more - original PR]

*The comparison financial figures for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018 is pro forma, based on the group's statutory results with an adjustment for IFRS 16 'Leases'.