26-Feb-2018 11:14 AM
IAG operating profit declines in 4Q2017 but strong in 2017
IAG reported (23-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights*:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total revenue: EUR5467 million, +3.2%;
- Passengers: EUR4771 million, +4.2%;
- Cargo: EUR309 million, +10.8%;
- Total operating costs: EUR4882 million, +4.4%;
- Labour: EUR1178 million, +9.6%;
- Fuel: EUR1145 million, +4.9%;
- Operating profit: EUR585 million, -5.6%;
- Net profit: EUR468 million, -11.9%;
- Passengers: 24.8 million, +7.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.7%, +1.6ppt;
- Passenger yield: EUR 7.81 cents, -1.5%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.38 cents, +0.4%;
- Cargo: 188,000 tonnes, +4.4%;
- Cargo yield: EUR 20.04 cents, +5.4%;
- Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.53 cents, +0.7%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.00 cents, +0.5%;
- Total revenue: EUR5467 million, +3.2%;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total revenue: EUR22,972 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
- Passenger: EUR20,245 million, +1.6%;
- Cargo: EUR1084 million, +6.1%;
- Total operating costs: EUR19,957 million, -0.4%;
- Labour: EUR4740 million, +0.2%;
- Fuel: EUR4610 million, -5.4%;
- Operating profit: EUR3015 million, +18.9%;
- Net profit: EUR2243 million, +12.7%;
- Passengers: 104.8 million, +4.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.6%, +1.0ppt;
- Passenger yield: EUR 8.01 cents, -2.1%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.61 cents, -1.0%;
- Cargo: 701,000 tonnes, +3.1%;
- Cargo yield: EUR 18.81 cents, +0.4%;
- Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.52 cents, -2.9%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.01 cents, -1.3%;
- Total assets: EUR27,261 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR3292 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR19,865 million. [more - original PR]
- Total revenue: EUR22,972 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
*Before exceptional items