26-Feb-2018 11:14 AM

IAG operating profit declines in 4Q2017 but strong in 2017

IAG reported (23-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights*:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total revenue: EUR5467 million, +3.2%;
      • Passengers: EUR4771 million, +4.2%;
      • Cargo: EUR309 million, +10.8%;
    • Total operating costs: EUR4882 million, +4.4%;
      • Labour: EUR1178 million, +9.6%;
      • Fuel: EUR1145 million, +4.9%;
    • Operating profit: EUR585 million, -5.6%;
    • Net profit: EUR468 million, -11.9%;
    • Passengers: 24.8 million, +7.0%;
    • Passenger load factor: 81.7%, +1.6ppt;
    • Passenger yield: EUR 7.81 cents, -1.5%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.38 cents, +0.4%;
    • Cargo: 188,000 tonnes, +4.4%;
    • Cargo yield: EUR 20.04 cents, +5.4%;
    • Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.53 cents, +0.7%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.00 cents, +0.5%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total revenue: EUR22,972 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
      • Passenger: EUR20,245 million, +1.6%;
      • Cargo: EUR1084 million, +6.1%;
    • Total operating costs: EUR19,957 million, -0.4%;
      • Labour: EUR4740 million, +0.2%;
      • Fuel: EUR4610 million, -5.4%;
    • Operating profit: EUR3015 million, +18.9%;
    • Net profit: EUR2243 million, +12.7%;
    • Passengers: 104.8 million, +4.1%;
    • Passenger load factor: 82.6%, +1.0ppt;
    • Passenger yield: EUR 8.01 cents, -2.1%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.61 cents, -1.0%;
    • Cargo: 701,000 tonnes, +3.1%;
    • Cargo yield: EUR 18.81 cents, +0.4%;
    • Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.52 cents, -2.9%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.01 cents, -1.3%;
    • Total assets: EUR27,261 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR3292 million;
    • Total liabilities: EUR19,865 million. [more - original PR]

*Before exceptional items

