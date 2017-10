IAG CEO Willie Walsh reported (27-Oct-2017) "another strong quarter" in 3Q2017. He said: "All our companies performed well. Passenger unit revenue was up 2.2 per cent at constant currency boosted by improvements in the Spanish and Latin American markets. Our commercial performance was good despite underlying disruption from severe weather and terrorism. IAG Cargo improved in the quarter due to stronger Asia Pacific demand compared to last year". [more - original PR]