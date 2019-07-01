Become a CAPA Member
1-Jul-2019 10:38 AM

IAG launches EUR1bn bond offering over two tranches

IAG announced (28-Jun-2019) the issue of two tranches of senior unsecured bonds. Details include:

  • The first tranche has a proposed initial principal amount of approximately EUR500 million due 04-Jul-2023;
  • The second tranche has a proposed initial principal amount of approximately EUR500 million due 04-Jul-2027.

The aggregate principal amount of the bonds will not exceed EUR1 billion, and the final terms of the bonds are expected to be determined and announced on or around 04-Jul-2019. [more - original PR]

