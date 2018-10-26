Become a CAPA Member
26-Oct-2018 10:57 AM

IAG issues British Airways data breach update, further 77,000 credit cards also affected

IAG issued (25-Oct-2018) the following update on the theft of customer data from British Airways:

  • British Airways has been working continuously with specialist cyber forensic investigators and the UK's National Crime Agency to investigate the incident;
  • The investigation indicates hackers may have stolen additional personal data and British Airways is notifying the holders of 77,000 payment cards previously not notified;
  • Names, billing address, email address, card payment information, including card number, expiry date and CVV have potentially been compromised;
  • British Airways understands that fewer of the customers originally identified were impacted; of the 380,000 payment card details identified, 244,000 were affected;
  • Since the announcement on 06-Sep-2018, British Airways can confirm it has had no verified cases of fraud. [more - original PR]

