4-Oct-2018 9:44 AM
IAG handles more than 10m pax in Sep-2018, domestic traffic strongest
IAG reported (03-Oct-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Sep-2018:
- Passengers: 10.6 million, +7.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 2.5 million, +8.1%;
- Europe: 5.9 million, +7.7%;
- North America: 1.1 million, +7.1%;
- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: 484,000, -4.3%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 451,000, +10.3%;
- Asia Pacific: 202,000, +4.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.6%, -1.0ppt;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 87.7%, +0.2ppt;
- Asia Pacific: 87.0%, -0.1ppt;
- Europe: 85.4%, stable;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 84.7%, -2.0ppts;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 84.0%, +1.1ppts;
- North America: 82.7%, -2.7ppts;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): -0.4%. [more - original PR]