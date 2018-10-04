Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Oct-2018 9:44 AM

IAG handles more than 10m pax in Sep-2018, domestic traffic strongest

IAG reported (03-Oct-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Sep-2018:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More