11-May-2024 12:37 PM

IAG expecting positive long term, sustainable demand for travel

IAG provided (10-May-2024) the following outlook, as of the close of 1Q2024:

  • Expecting positive long term, sustainable demand for travel;
  • Group is well positioned for summer 2024;
  • Full year capacity plans remain for around 7% year-on-year ASK growth, with investment in core markets;
  • Continues to expect non-fuel unit costs to increase slightly for the year as it continues to invest in the business;
  • Continues to expect to generate significant free cash flow and to maintain a strong balance sheet. [more - original PR]

