IAG continues plans for new short haul operation at London Gatwick

IAG CEO Luis Gallego stated (05-Nov-2021) on a short term basis, the group is "focused on getting ready to operate as much capacity as we can and ensuring IAG is set up to return to profitability in 2022", noting teams are creating opportunities for business transformation, "so that we emerge more competitive". Mr Gallego said initiatives include "our new short haul operation at Gatwick, Vueling's expansion at Paris Orly, Aer Lingus' services from Manchester to the US and the Caribbean and our new maintenance model in Barcelona". [more - original PR]