IAG CEO: Iberia and Vueling 'continued to be the best performers within the Group' in 3Q2021

IAG CEO Luis Gallego stated (05-Nov-2021) the resumption of trans-Atlantic travel "is a pivotal moment for our industry", adding "Long haul traffic has been a significant driver of revenue, with bookings recovering faster than short haul as we head into the winter". Mr Gallego said premium leisure travel is performing strongly with early signs of business travel recovery at both Iberia and British Airways. Iberia and Vuelling "continued to be the best performers within the group" in 3Q2021, with Iberia returning to profitability, while Vueling reached break even. [more - original PR]