16-Dec-2021 7:43 AM
IAG CEO: Conditions not favourable to close Air Europa agreement in the original shape
IAG CEO Luis Gallego, speaking at CAPA Live December 2021, stated (15-Dec-2021) in regards to the Air Europa operation, "because of the devastating effects of the pandemic, the conditions are not favourable to close agreement in the original shape". Mr Gallego outlined the group is "assessing other possibilities to continue", and is "trying to have another structure to allow the deal to happen".