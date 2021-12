IAG CEO Luis Gallego, speaking at CAPA Live December 2021, stated (15-Dec-2021) "the aim that we still have is to have around 90% of 2019 capacity in summer 2022", however remains "cautious about what Omicron can present". Mr Gallego outlined "local traffic has been working very well, premium leisure is performing strongly in Iberia and British Airways", adding there are also "early signs of recovery in business travel".