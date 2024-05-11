11-May-2024 12:32 PM
IAG benefits from Easter timing and leisure recovery 1Q2024
IAG reported (10-May-2024) the following financial highlights for 1Q2024:
- Passenger revenue per available seat kilometre increased 4.4% year-on-year, through the benefit of the timing of Easter and a continued strong leisure traffic recovery, with business traffic recovering more slowly;
- Non-fuel unit costs increased 3.7%, driven by investments in the business and the impact of wage settlements agreed during the course of 2023;
- Fuel unit cost decreased 4.9%, linked to lower effective average fuel prices net of hedging and the benefits of IAG's more efficient aircraft deliveries;
- Operating margin before exceptional items was 1.1%;
- Loss after tax was EUR4 million, compared to a loss after tax of EUR87 million in 1Q2023;
- Net debt reduced to EUR7.4 billion, compared to EUR9.2 billion on 31-Dec-2023 and EUR8.4 billion on 31-Mar-2023. [more - original PR]