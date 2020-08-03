IAG appoints new chairman, approves succession plan

IAG approved (31-Jul-2020) the succession plan for chairman Antonio Vázquez and his successor Javier Ferrán. Mr Vázquez intends to retire in Jan-2021 and will continue to chair the board of directors for the remainder of 2020 subject to his proposed re-election as director being approved at the next AGM. This will enable Mr Vázquez to support the succession of the group's CEO and allow for the orderly transition of chairman. [more - original PR]