IAG appointed (15-Apr-2019) Steve Gunning as CFO, replacing Enrique Dupuy de Lôme who is due to step down as CFO and board executive director at the AGM in Jun-2019. Mr Gunning is currently British Airways CFO, having joined the carrier in 1998, and also served as IAG Cargo CEO. Mr Dupuy has been CFO since IAG was founded in Jan-2011 and was previously Iberia CFO from 1990. [more - original PR]