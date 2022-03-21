Become a CAPA Member
21-Mar-2022 3:19 PM

IAG and Globalia reach agreement over potential 20% stake in Air Europa

IAG and Globalia reached (17-Mar-2022) an agreement under which IAG will make a EUR100 million, sevenyear unsecured loan to Globalia, with the option to convert the loan into an up to 20% equity stake in Air Europa. The agreement remains subject to regulatory approval. It also provides for a period of exclusivity of one year while discussions take place and this is accompanied by a right to match any third party offer for the airline in the next three years, together with a right to exit alongside Globalia should it sell Air Europa at any time in the future. [more - original PR]

