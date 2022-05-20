IAG and Boeing announce order for up to 150 737 aircraft

IAG and Boeing announced (19-May-2022) an order for the purchase of 50 737 MAX 8s and 737 MAX 10s, plus 100 additional options. The 737 MAX 8 will enable IAG to configure the aircraft up to 200 seats, with the 737 MAX 10 seating up to 230 passengers in a single-class configuration. IAG CEO Luis Gallego stated: "The addition of new Boeing 737s is an important part of IAG's short haul fleet renewal. These latest generation aircraft are more fuel efficient than those they will replace and [are] in line with our commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050". [more - original PR]