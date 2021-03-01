1-Mar-2021 11:07 AM
IAG and Amadeus sign NDC content agreement
Iberia announced (25-Feb-2021) IAG and Amadeus signed an agreement to drive travel retail through NDC. Content of IAG carriers Iberia, Vueling, British Airways and Aer Lingus will be available through the Amadeus Travel Platform using Amadeus NDC solutions. Iberia and British Airways' NDC connections with Amadeus will be implemented in 2H2021, while Vueling's content will be implemented in 2022. Aer Lingus' content will be scheduled on a later date. [more - original PR - Spanish]