13-Apr-2018 8:44 AM
IAG acquires 4.61% stake in Norwegian, considers full takeover
IAG responded (12-Apr-2018) to press speculation that it is considering making an offer for Norwegian Air Shuttle. Details include:
- IAG considers Norwegian to be an "attractive investment" and acquired a 4.61% minority stake in Norwegian;
- Minority investment is intended to establish a position from which to initiate discussions with Norwegian, including the possibility of a full offer for Norwegian;
- IAG stated no such discussions have taken place to date, that it has taken no decision to make an offer at this time and that there is no certainty that any such decision will be made. [more - original PR]