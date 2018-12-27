IAG, AA and Finnair seek to extend joint business agreement to include Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, OpenSkies, American Airlines (AA) and Finnair applied (21-Dec-2018) to the US DoT for antitrust immunity to extend their joint business agreement (JBA) to include Aer Lingus. The parties said Aer Lingus' "value-carrier model" attracts consumers that full service carriers like British Airways, Iberia and American Airlines "are not as well-equipped to serve today due to their product proposition". The parties said by incorporating Aer Lingus, "the JBA will extend and enhance the significant consumer benefits of the existing JBA and will fill an important and growing void in the existing JBA's service offering". The parties said the JBA will generate up to USD96 million in annual consumer benefits by increasing connectivity, expanding Aer Lingus' service, enhancing the joint business network, lowering fares, stimulating new demand and facilitating a joint cargo business. [more - original PR]