30-Oct-2017 6:20 AM

IAG operating profit up 21% in 3Q2017

International Airlines Group (IAG) reported (27-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2017*:

  • Total revenue: EUR6617 million, +2.0% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: EUR5899 million, +1.6%;
    • Cargo: EUR259 million, +7.9%;
  • Total operating costs: EUR5162 million, -2.3%;
    • Fuel: EUR1229 million, -6.7%;
    • Labour: EUR1192 million, +0.3%;
  • Operating profit: EUR1455 million, +20.7%;
  • Net profit: EUR1146 million, +18.1%;
  • Passengers: 31.3 million, +1.3%;
  • Passenger load factor: 86.2%, +0.6ppt;
  • Cargo: 167,000 tonnes, -0.6%;
  • Passenger yield: EUR 8.13 cents, stable;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 7.01 cents, +0.7%;
  • Cargo yield: EUR 18.06 cents, +0.2%;
  • Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.13 cents, -3.1%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.67 cents, -1.7%. [more - original PR]

*Before exceptional items

IAG: "At current fuel prices and exchange rates, IAG expects its operating profit for 2017 to be around EUR3 billion before exceptional items". Source: Company statement, 27-Oct-2017.

