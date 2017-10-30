IAG operating profit up 21% in 3Q2017

International Airlines Group (IAG) reported (27-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2017*:

Total revenue: EUR6617 million, +2.0% year-on-year; Passenger: EUR5899 million, +1.6%; Cargo: EUR259 million, +7.9%;

Total operating costs: EUR5162 million, -2.3%; Fuel: EUR1229 million, -6.7%; Labour: EUR1192 million, +0.3%;

Operating profit: EUR1455 million, +20.7%;

Net profit: EUR1146 million, +18.1%;

Passengers: 31.3 million, +1.3%;

Passenger load factor: 86.2%, +0.6ppt;

Cargo: 167,000 tonnes, -0.6%;

Passenger yield: EUR 8.13 cents, stable;

Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 7.01 cents, +0.7%;

Cargo yield: EUR 18.06 cents, +0.2%;

Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.13 cents, -3.1%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.67 cents, -1.7%. [more - original PR]

*Before exceptional items

IAG: "At current fuel prices and exchange rates, IAG expects its operating profit for 2017 to be around EUR3 billion before exceptional items". Source: Company statement, 27-Oct-2017.