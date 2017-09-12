Loading
12-Sep-2017 12:12 PM

IACM confirms results of tender for Mozambique domestic and international services

Instituto de Aviação Civil de Moçambique (IACM) confirmed (09-Sep-2017) the results of a tender launched in Apr-2017 for the allocation of regional and international routes and the invitation of airlines to enter the domestic market. Four airlines were selected to operate international routes, comprising LAM - Mozambique Airlines, Malawi AirlinesMoçambique Expresso, Transporte e Trabalhos Aéreos (CFM) and Transportes e Trabalhos Aéreos - TTA. Seven carriers were approved for domestic services, comprising Ethiopian Airlines, LAM - Mozambique Airlines, Malawi Airlines, Moçambique Expresso, Solenta Aviation Mozambique, Transporte e Trabalhos Aéreos (CFM) and Transportes e Trabalhos Aéreos - TTA. Approved companies have 180 days to commence services and foreign carriers must first register as Mozambican companies. IACM stated it is encouraged by the results but expected more operators to participate in the tender. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More