'I believe strongly that overcapacity in Malaysia is an issue': MAG CEO

Malaysia Airlines Group (MAG) CEO Izham Ismail, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "We're very clear that Malaysia has too many airlines... For Malaysia Airlines to be profitable, we shouldn't be competing with low cost airlines". Mr Ismail added: "Malaysia is over capacity, there's a 1.75x seat ratio. I believe very strongly that overcapacity in Malaysia is an issue. If you want an airline to be profitable and to reinvest to regenerate the economy, you can not establish airlines that risk the wallet".