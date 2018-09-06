Hurricane Lane hits Hawaiian's expectations for 3Q2018, Beijing suspension improves fuel outlook

Hawaiian Airlines lowered (05-Sep-2018) its expectations for RASM in 3Q2018 due to "service disruptions, passenger cancellations and booking interruptions" stemming from Hurricane Lane in late in Aug-2018. The airline now expects RASM to be flat to down 2% in 3Q2018. Hawaiian also lowered its expectations for FY2018 ASMs and jet fuel consumption, due to its plans to suspend three times weekly Honolulu-Beijing Capital service in Oct-2018. ASMs are now expected to increase 5% to 7% in FY2018, while jet fuel consumption is expected to only increase 3.5% to 5.5% compared to the previous guidance of 4.0% to 6.0%. [more - original PR]