Hungary to reintroduce entry restrictions from Sep-2020

Hungary's Prime Minister Gergely Gulyás announced (28-Aug-2020) plans to reintroduce border protection rules, applied during the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic, from 01-Sep-2020. Foreign nationals will not be allowed to enter Hungary. Exceptions include military convoys and business travel between related undertakings, diplomatic and official travel and travel under special exemptions granted by the national chief of police. Border crossing will be allowed during limited hours, and travel via humanitarian corridors will be guaranteed in the future, in accordance with established rules. Hungarian citizens returning from abroad will be required to undergo quarantine for 14 days, or until they are able to present two negative COVID-19 tests. Hungary continues to encourage domestic tourism. [more - original PR]