HTA: Hawaii visitor arrivals by air up 5.3% in Jan-2020

Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) reported (27-Feb-2020) visitor spending in the Hawaiian Islands was USD1.7 billion in Jan-2020, up 5% year-on-year. Key highlights for Jan-2020 include:

Visitor spend: US West: USD621.7 million, +11.2%; US East: USD507.4 million, +9.6%; Japan : USD184.4 million, +7.1%; Canada : USD160.4 million, -4.3%; Other international markets: USD234.2 million, -12.2%;

Visitor arrivals by air: 852,037, +5.3%; US West: +10.9%; US East: +9.8%; Japan: +6.9%; Canada: -4.9%; Other international markets: -12.1%;

Air seat growth: US West: +7.7%; US East: +29.4%; Canada: -9.0%; Japan: +1.2%; Oceania: -6.6%; Other Asia: -13.0%.



1.20 million trans Pacific seats were operated to the Hawaiian Islands in Jan-2020, up 6.0% year-on-year. [more - original PR]