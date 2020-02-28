HTA: Hawaii visitor arrivals by air up 5.3% in Jan-2020
Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) reported (27-Feb-2020) visitor spending in the Hawaiian Islands was USD1.7 billion in Jan-2020, up 5% year-on-year. Key highlights for Jan-2020 include:
- Visitor spend:
- US West: USD621.7 million, +11.2%;
- US East: USD507.4 million, +9.6%;
- Japan: USD184.4 million, +7.1%;
- Canada: USD160.4 million, -4.3%;
- Other international markets: USD234.2 million, -12.2%;
- Visitor arrivals by air: 852,037, +5.3%;
- US West: +10.9%;
- US East: +9.8%;
- Japan: +6.9%;
- Canada: -4.9%;
- Other international markets: -12.1%;
- Air seat growth:
- US West: +7.7%;
- US East: +29.4%;
- Canada: -9.0%;
- Japan: +1.2%;
- Oceania: -6.6%;
- Other Asia: -13.0%.
1.20 million trans Pacific seats were operated to the Hawaiian Islands in Jan-2020, up 6.0% year-on-year. [more - original PR]
