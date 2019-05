Air France reported (13-May-2019) four high speed rail (HSR) routes launched in 2016 and 2017 are expected to attract an additional 4.7 million passengers by 2020. The carrier noted it has lost 90% of its market share on routes where HSR connects Paris to the provinces in under two hours. HSR "has become Air France's main rival on the domestic network", Air France stated. [more - original PR - English/French]