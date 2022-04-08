HRS: 'We foresee very strong need for change in this industry'

HRS CEO HRS Crew & Passenger Solutions Luca De Angelis, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) there is currently an average of USD60 billion annual airline expenditures tied to disrupted operations, adding: "If you look deeper, you will see how passengers are going to use bad social media posts to report back about those negative experiences". Mr De Angelis said profit can be increased by addressing complexities and supporting communication with real time solutions. He stated: "We foresee a very strong need for change in this industry driven by elevating an experience which is about self service solutions, increasing digitalisation with seamlessly integrated processes, interconnected customer journeys and leveraging data insights".