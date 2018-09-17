Become a CAPA Member
17-Sep-2018 10:59 AM

HRADF approves EUR1.4bn offer for Athens Airport 20 year concession extension

Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) approved (14-Sep-2018) a new offer of EUR1380 million for a 20 year extension of the Athens International Airport concession agreement. Net proceeds from the privatisation programme amount to EUR1120 million. Greece's Government and HRADF hold 25% and 30% stakes in the airport respectively, with the remainder held through private investment, according to CAPA data. [more - original PR - Greek]

