Howmet Aerospace expects 3Q2020 will represent the low point for 2020

Howmet Aerospace (Arconic) executive chairman and co-CEO John Plant reported (09-Nov-2020) the company expects 3Q2020 revenue and earnings "will represent the low point for the year as commercial transportation and industrial gas turbine markets continue to recover", with 4Q2020 adjusted EBITDA margins returning to the 20% to 21% range. The company has improved its 2020 outlook, strengthening sales, increasing adjusted EBITDA, and lifting Adjusted earnings per share. Full year 2020 outlook highlights:

Revenue expectation increased to USD5.22 billion - USD5.28 billion;

Adjusted EBITDA increased to USD1.04 billion - USD1.07 billion;

Adjusted EBITDA Margin narrowed to 19.8% - 20.2%. [more - original PR]