3-Apr-2018 2:41 PM
Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport reports highest February cargo since 2009
Houston Airports System reported (02-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 3.0 million, +3.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.3 million, +3.4%;
- International: 736,983, +2.4%;
- Cargo: 38,512 tonnes, +12.1%;
- Freight: 36,638 tonnes, +12.3%;
- Mail: 1874 tonnes, +8.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 35,194, +1.2%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest passenger number since 2009. [more - original PR]