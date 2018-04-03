Loading
3-Apr-2018 2:41 PM

Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport reports highest February cargo since 2009

Houston Airports System reported (02-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.0 million, +3.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.3 million, +3.4%;
    • International: 736,983, +2.4%;
  • Cargo: 38,512 tonnes, +12.1%;
    • Freight: 36,638 tonnes, +12.3%;
    • Mail: 1874 tonnes, +8.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 35,194, +1.2%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest passenger number since 2009. [more - original PR]

