3-Aug-2018 10:34 AM

Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport pax up 6% to 4.0m in Jun-2018

Houston Airports System reported (02-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport for Jun-2018:

  • Passengers: 4.0 million, +5.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 3.0 million, +8.0%;
    • International: 1.0 million, +0.3%;
  • Cargo: 42,054 tonnes, +11.3%;
    • Freight: 39,994 tonnes, +11.4%;
    • Mail: 2060 tonnes, +8.3%;
  • Aircraft movements: 39,909, -0.3%. [more - original PR]

