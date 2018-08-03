3-Aug-2018 10:34 AM
Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport pax up 6% to 4.0m in Jun-2018
Houston Airports System reported (02-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport for Jun-2018:
- Passengers: 4.0 million, +5.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.0 million, +8.0%;
- International: 1.0 million, +0.3%;
- Cargo: 42,054 tonnes, +11.3%;
- Freight: 39,994 tonnes, +11.4%;
- Mail: 2060 tonnes, +8.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 39,909, -0.3%. [more - original PR]