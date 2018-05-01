1-May-2018 11:36 AM
Houston George Bush Airport cargo down nearly 12% in Mar-2018
Houston Airports System reported (30-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 3.7 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.7 million, +3.3%;
- International: 944,589, +6.4%;
- Cargo: 34,074 tonnes, -12.4%;
- Freight: 33,790 tonnes, -8.4%;
- Mail: 284 tonnes, -86.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 40,259, +0.7%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest passenger number since 2009. [more - original PR]