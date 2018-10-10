10-Oct-2018 11:49 AM
Houston Airports System reports double digit pax growth in Aug-2018
Houston Airports System reported (09-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2018:
- Passengers: 5.1 million, +27.0% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 44,051 tonnes, +48.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 64,324, +13.1%. [more - original PR]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More