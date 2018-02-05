Houston George Bush Airport reports 2nd consecutive year of pax decline in 2017

Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport reported (02-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 3.7 million, +1.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.8 million, +4.3%;
- International: 898,535, -5.7%;
- Cargo: 41,988 tonnes, +0.2%;
- Freight: 39,695 tonnes, +0.5%;
- Mail: 2293 tonnes, -6.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 38,951, -1.2%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 40.7 million, -2.4%;
- Cargo: 448,304 tonnes, +3.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 450,383, -4.3%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, this is 2nd consecutive year of passengers decline in 2017 [more - original PR]