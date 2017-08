Houston Airports confirmed (30-Aug-2017) plans to resume limited domestic airline passenger service at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Houston William P Hobby Airport effective 30-Aug-2017 at 4pm. Houston Airports said the plan is to begin a phased return to service, with full service expected by 02-Sep-2017. As previously reported by CAPA, both airports closed on 27-Aug-2017 due to severe weather brought by 'Hurricane Harvey'. [more - original PR]