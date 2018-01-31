House of Commons publishes briefing paper on UK airspace modernisation

UK's House of Commons published (30-Jan-2018) a briefing paper on airspace change and modernisation. A new airspace change process took effect on 02-Jan-2018, via UK CAA's CAP 1616 document. The document is effective for new proposals at Heathrow, Luton and Liverpool Airport. The House of Commons stated most of the core infrastructure and procedures supporting landing and take-off, and the location of numerous flightpaths and holding stacks, have remained largely unchanged in the UK for over 40 years, emphasising the need to move ahead with modernisation. [more - original PR]