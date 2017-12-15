US Homeland Security Committee approves aviation security bills

US House Homeland Security Committee approved (13-Dec-2017) the following bills related to homeland security issues involving aviation:
- Global Aviation System Security Reform Act (H.R. 4559), requiring the US TSA to:
- Conduct a global aviation security review within 180 days to address ways to improve global aviation security standards and coordinate that review with other entities including US Customs and Border Protection and the US State Department;
- Establish best practices based on the review;
- Collaborate with foreign partners, including ICAO;
- Report to Congress on best practices and actions taken by the TSA administrator to implement these practices;
- Security Assessment Feasibility for Equipment Testing and Evaluation of Capabilities for our Homeland Act (H.R. 4561), which would:
- Authorise third party testing of transportation security screening technology;
- Require a TSA programme for detection testing to be established within one year;
- Require TSA to coordinate the detection testing with other testing carried out by US DHS, share the results with international partners and permit reciprocal recognition of security validation processes done by the European Civil Aviation Conference.
- Domestic Explosive Detection Canine Capacity Building Act (H.R. 4577): Establishes a working group to determine ways to develop a domestic breeding network to procure high quality explosive detection dogs;
- Screening and Vetting Passenger Exchange Act (H.R. 4581): Requires the Secretary of Homeland Security to develop best practices for utilising advanced passenger information and passenger name record data for counterterrorism screening and vetting operations. [more - original PR]