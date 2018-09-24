House and Senate Committee leaders reach bipartisan final agreement on FAA reauthorisation

US House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure announced (22-Sep-2018) House and Senate Committee leaders reached a bipartisan final agreement on legislation that provides long term stability and critical reforms to the US FAA, and transforms federal disaster programs to better prepare communities for disaster. The agreement also includes reauthorisations and reforms of the Transportation Security Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Bill Shuster said: "The FAA needs the long term certainty provided by this bipartisan agreement... I thank my Senate and House colleagues for working to finalise this agreement, and I look forward to passing the bill next week". [more - original PR]